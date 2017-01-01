Big craft beer menus got you confused? Fear not, Charles Barly is here to help! He learns your tastes to make personalized recommendations and can even find the best drinking establishments for you.

Set your Palate by picking few flavors you like. See what’s on tap Nearby, and get a recommendation for what to order!

Want to save your own ratings? Use the stars to rate a beer and visit My Beers to view all your past ratings. Click any beer to write a review, check into a venue, or read detailed tasting notes. You can even sort the menu by alcohol percentage, calories, and more.

Download Barly now and start drinking better beer today!