A Beer Expert In Your Pocket
Big craft beer menus got you confused? Fear not, Charles Barly is here to help! He learns your tastes to make personalized recommendations and can even find the best drinking establishments for you.
Set your Palate by picking few flavors you like. See what’s on tap Nearby, and get a recommendation for what to order!
Want to save your own ratings? Use the stars to rate a beer and visit My Beers to view all your past ratings. Click any beer to write a review, check into a venue, or read detailed tasting notes. You can even sort the menu by alcohol percentage, calories, and more.
How It Works
Set your Palate.
Pick a few flavors you like. No beer knowledge needed!
See what's on tap near you.
Click on a bar near you to see what’s available on tap.
Order beer you'll love.
Barly will recommend the best beer for you with red stars. Click the stars to save your own ratings.
Our Story
It happened one afternoon in San Diego. Bandmates Nick Norton and Craig Vermeyen were in town to play a show, and met their good friend Hunter Knight for a beer at Waypoint Public House. The menu was huge (and wonderful), but Craig was taking his sweet time googling every single beer on it that he hadn't tried before. Hunter and Nick were getting impatient (they had Port Brewery's Surf Check IPA on tap! What's to decide?), and one of them - we can't remember who - said "there should really be an app for this."
Everyone was quiet for a few seconds.
"So...we're gonna make an app now I guess?"
They enlisted Nick's roommate, Mike Weil, to help build it, and got to work almost immediately, teaching themselves quite a bit of coding in the process. In 2015 Top Banana Technologies was incorporated in California by the four friends, and Barly was launched to a small pool of testers. After some refinement we set Charles, your personal bartender, free, and he's now available on iOS and Android to help people everywhere drink better beer!